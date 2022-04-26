PIN Hits Market Cap of $7.37 Million (PIN)

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the US dollar. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00044478 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.10 or 0.07380273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00046017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

