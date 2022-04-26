PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $51.80

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.80 and last traded at $51.82, with a volume of 131673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.85.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust grew its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.5% during the first quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 48,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,719,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

