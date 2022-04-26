Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXFG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10.
Phoenix Footwear Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PXFG)
