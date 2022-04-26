Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,617 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $31,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.70.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.00. 14,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,643,923. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $159.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.26.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

