Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after buying an additional 1,171,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after buying an additional 3,211,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Shares of PFE opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.28.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

