PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Reaches $0.0394 on Major Exchanges

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 87.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $2,032.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

