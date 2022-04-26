Peony (PNY) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. Peony has a market capitalization of $54.37 million and $309,118.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00021169 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 210,084,067 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

