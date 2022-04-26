Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 8,289 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,289 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.82. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

