Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 225,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,145,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LEN opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $73.01 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.11 and a 200-day moving average of $97.22.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

LEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

