Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,655 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFIX opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.23.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.