Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 1,450 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 26,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCC. Hovde Group began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 47.73%.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

