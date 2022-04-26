Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $223,492,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $169,101,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after buying an additional 589,486 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,197,000 after buying an additional 535,342 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Spotify Technology by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,947,000 after purchasing an additional 309,977 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.14.

SPOT opened at $112.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.46 and its 200-day moving average is $200.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -89.71 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $107.21 and a twelve month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.