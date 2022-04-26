Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,559 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COIN. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $135.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.29 and a 12-month high of $368.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion and a PE ratio of 9.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.82 and its 200-day moving average is $233.16.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.74.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

