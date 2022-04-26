Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 668,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,676,000 after purchasing an additional 206,306 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $47.22.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

