Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in New Gold by 63.5% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in New Gold by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in New Gold by 1.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,142,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 160,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.23.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

NGD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

About New Gold (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.