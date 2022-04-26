Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $5.99 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,363 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,658 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.0% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 85,529 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.58.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

