Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,760 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC increased its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 93,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter.

SIL stock opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94.

