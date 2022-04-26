Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys Shares of 8,115 Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 3.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 155.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

About Alexander & Baldwin (Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.