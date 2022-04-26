Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,035 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.25% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,483,000 after buying an additional 349,846 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 509,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,355,000 after buying an additional 147,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 536,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after buying an additional 128,805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27.

