Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.7% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,886,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,505,340,000 after buying an additional 114,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,245,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,282,543,000 after acquiring an additional 185,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,526,249,000 after acquiring an additional 119,371 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,850,000 after acquiring an additional 445,902 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,694,677,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

NYSE:TMO traded down $23.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $520.85. 27,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,453. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $565.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.72 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $203.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

