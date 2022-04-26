Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 2.6% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,043,000 after acquiring an additional 102,335 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,245,000 after buying an additional 114,871 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,441,000 after purchasing an additional 79,747 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,021,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,069,000 after buying an additional 52,688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded down $9.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $464.48. The stock had a trading volume of 130,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,522. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $482.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.38. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $452.89 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

