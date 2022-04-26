PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Stock Price Down 0.8%

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 472.40 ($6.02) and last traded at GBX 480.20 ($6.12). 483,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 713,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 484.20 ($6.17).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAGE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 770 ($9.81) to GBX 700 ($8.92) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.69) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PageGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 648 ($8.26).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 505.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 590.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 10.30 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. PageGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.13%.

In other PageGroup news, insider Ben Stevens acquired 5,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 458 ($5.84) per share, with a total value of £26,325.84 ($33,553.20). Also, insider Stephen Ingham sold 92,047 shares of PageGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.28), for a total value of £453,791.71 ($578,373.32).

About PageGroup (LON:PAGE)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

