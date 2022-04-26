Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. Packaging Co. of America also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.830-$2.830 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.88.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.29. The stock had a trading volume of 660,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,722. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 463,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 213,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,122,000 after purchasing an additional 58,343 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

