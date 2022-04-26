PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,329 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $58,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

