Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Trading Up 1.5%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) shares were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.54 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 40,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 44,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OVCHY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

