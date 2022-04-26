OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Shares Down 1.1%

OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90.10 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 91.50 ($1.17). 45,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 38,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.50 ($1.18).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of OnTheMarket in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 100.10. The stock has a market cap of £68.21 million and a PE ratio of 29.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

In other news, insider Clive Edward Beattie sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.27), for a total value of £85,000 ($108,335.46).

About OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

