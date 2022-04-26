Onooks (OOKS) Reaches Market Cap of $5.97 Million

Onooks (OOKS) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Onooks coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001346 BTC on popular exchanges. Onooks has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and $213,209.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Onooks has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00044834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.53 or 0.07400233 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00047110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

