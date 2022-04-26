ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.03.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ON traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,328,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,083,095. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

