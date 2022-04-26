Omni 24-Hour Volume Reaches $20.00 (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Omni has a market cap of $1.78 million and $20.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Omni has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $3.16 or 0.00007818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.68 or 0.00258576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014748 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000370 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,338 coins and its circulating supply is 563,022 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.