Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) will announce $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the lowest is $1.41 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year sales of $6.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.50.

ODFL stock traded up $10.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $279.82. 1,321,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,340. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $245.56 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

