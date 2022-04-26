OKCash 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $216.00 (OK)

OKCash (OK) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. OKCash has a market capitalization of $344,323.18 and $216.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,499.40 or 0.99803270 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00054217 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00024348 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001762 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,848,263 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

