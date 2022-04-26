OAX Achieves Market Cap of $7.28 Million (OAX)

OAX (OAX) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, OAX has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and $404,920.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0945 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OAX

OAX is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

