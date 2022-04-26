O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.85-$2.10 EPS.
Shares of OI opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.46.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.
About O-I Glass (Get Rating)
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.
