O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17, RTT News reports. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

O-I Glass stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.25. 805,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,735. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in O-I Glass by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

