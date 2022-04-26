Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,214,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,763,000 after buying an additional 845,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.85.

Shares of NTR opened at $99.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

