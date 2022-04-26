Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 290,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for approximately 1.8% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $25,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after acquiring an additional 745,157 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Novartis by 37.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after acquiring an additional 897,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Novartis by 8.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,215,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.83.

Novartis stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,420,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,678. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

