Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,641,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,302,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.33% of Toast as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,732,000. 17.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toast alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TOST shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of TOST stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.96. 3,698,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,640,289. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 182,762 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $5,497,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,351 shares of company stock worth $6,592,315 in the last three months.

About Toast (Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.