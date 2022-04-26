Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 705,163 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 950,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705,163 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Corteva worth $44,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,110,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,627. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $62.04. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

