Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 5,640 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.42.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OXY traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,054,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,560,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $63.56. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

