Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 30,491 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,491 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Workday worth $93,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $569,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Workday by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Workday by 31.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,844,851.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,663,799.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $1,095,448.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at $14,096,214.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WDAY. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.37.

WDAY stock traded down $7.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,890,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2,038.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.38. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.67 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

