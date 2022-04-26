Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,555 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 656,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,388,000 after buying an additional 24,784 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,151,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,058,000 after buying an additional 206,078 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 726.1% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKG stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,259. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.54 and its 200-day moving average is $142.45.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.88.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

