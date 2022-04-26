Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,214 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Xylem by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,889,000 after acquiring an additional 52,285 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 464,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,652,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Xylem by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Xylem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 400,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.81. 1,150,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,754. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.80 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.64.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.45.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

