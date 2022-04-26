Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,304 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cloudflare worth $40,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 650.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 230.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 37.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 18,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,973,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $225,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,981.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 599,294 shares of company stock valued at $65,886,479. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.39.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $7.97 on Tuesday, reaching $90.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,387,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,839. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.48. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.