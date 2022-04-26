Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cactus by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the third quarter worth $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 55.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $86,000.

Shares of WHD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.88. 338,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.51. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 2.07. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

WHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

In related news, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $792,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $86,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

