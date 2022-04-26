Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,346,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433,125 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 3.03% of StoneCo worth $159,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in StoneCo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNE stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,681,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,388,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STNE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.31.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

