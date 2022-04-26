Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,856,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,190 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for 1.6% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.86% of Palantir Technologies worth $311,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,939,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,669,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 380,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,373 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 38,488,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,307,039. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 5.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

