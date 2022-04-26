Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,882 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 47.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,691 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 12.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 10.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 120,527 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares during the period. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PBR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.26. 30,233,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,888,258. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.54. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $16.09.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 19.5%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.38. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 85.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBR. Bank of America lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

