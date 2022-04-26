Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $77.36 Million Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,529,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 760,820 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cerus worth $77,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Cerus by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cerus by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Cerus by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 298,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cerus by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

In related news, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 41,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $210,339.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 308,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $1,757,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 605,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,391 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerus stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $4.57. 1,413,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,019. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.91 million, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative net margin of 41.55% and a negative return on equity of 63.31%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CERS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cerus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.