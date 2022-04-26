Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $734.11 Million Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,080,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416,526 shares during the quarter. Unity Software makes up about 3.9% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.78% of Unity Software worth $734,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 276.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $3,513,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,405 shares of company stock valued at $13,540,164. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded down $5.16 on Tuesday, hitting $74.26. 3,442,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,122,580. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.97. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on U. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.64.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

