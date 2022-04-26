Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $69.25 Million Stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,248,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314,644 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 5.58% of Niu Technologies worth $69,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 430,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 48,886 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,248,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,644 shares during the period.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Niu Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

NASDAQ NIU traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 550,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,673. The firm has a market cap of $681.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.86. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11.

Niu Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.